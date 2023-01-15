Aug. 7, 1929 – Jan. 8, 2023

MUSCODA — Geneva Troxel, 93, of Muscoda, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Pine Valley Community Village.

She was born on August 7, 1929, the daughter of Irvin and Lillian (Grimm) Lange. Geneva graduated from Blue River High School. On August 24, 1949, she was united in marriage to Merrill “Pete” Troxel. The couple lived in the Basswood Area raising their five children. Geneva enjoyed the summer trips to Drummond with family and friends. She enjoyed attending her children’s and grandchildren’s activities. Geneva was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, and she regularly prayed the rosary for anyone she felt would benefit from it. Through good times and bad, Geneva, was a picture of strength, grace, and a cornerstone of her family.

Geneva is survived by her children: Ronald (Mary Jane) Troxel of Beloit, Jodene (Ron) Roh of Muscoda, Bruce (Cindy) Troxel of Richland Center; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Patsy Troxel of Boscobel, Mary Ann Troxel of Richland Center; many other relatives and friends.

Geneva was preceded in death by her parents; husband Pete; two sons: Mark and Jeff Troxel; daughter-in-law, Barbara Troxel; and sister, Iretta (Clint) Atkinson.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Burial will be held in the Basswood Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. John’s Gym in Muscoda from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.