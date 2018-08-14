MONROE - Caryl Jean Gempler, age 84, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 14, 1934, to Paul and Edna (Gust) Kuehni in Oregon. She was united in marriage to William Harris Gempler on Nov. 6, 1954. in Verona.
Caryl is survived by her children, Terry (Joe) Gulesserian of Middleton and Paul (Barb Verville) Gempler of Eagan, Minn.; three grandchildren, Ashley (Gregg) Leccesi, and Noah and Maya Gempler; great-grandchildren, Toby and Madison Leccesi; and brother-in-law, Richard Steele and his children, Tammy, Tim and Beth.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at ST. JOHN'S UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, with the Rev. Todd Hackman officiating. Burial will follow service in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Restoring Hope Transplant House, 7457 Terrace Ave., Middleton, WI 53562. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.shriner111.com.