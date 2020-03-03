Gelfand, Lioubov

MADISON - Lioubov Gelfand, age 73, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison. There will be a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison, Wis. 53705. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery.

