Gelbach, Lillian M. (Schwarzenberger)

Lillian and Riley had three children, Steven, James and Annette. Throughout their children's youth, many fun camping trips were taken in their Apache camper. From Wyoming to Washington, D.C., to Florida, and numerous camping trips to northern Wisconsin, each summer was an adventure.

After retirement, Riley and Lillian traveled and enjoyed a special trip to Switzerland where Lillian was able to meet distant relatives and explore her Swiss heritage. They also spent much time at the cottage on Porters Lake in Wautoma where many memorable times were had, including the annual birthday traditions.

Lillian is survived by three children, Steven (Sandra) Gelbach of Janesville, James (Jo Ann Oien) Gelbach of Lehigh Acres, Fla., and Annette Gelbach of Madison; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Daria Schwarzenberger of Monroe; in-laws, Gerald and Hazel Gelbach of Monroe; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Riley on Dec. 15, 2007; a brother, Joseph Schwarzenberger; and three sisters, Regina Zwald, Josephine Babler, and Marion Leaver.

The family would like to thank the doctors and RN's at Stoughton Hospital, and Heartland Hospice. Their dedication to Lillian in her final days was greatly appreciated.

A private graveside service is planned. Memorials may be made to River of Life United Methodist Church of Beloit, Wis. The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net.

