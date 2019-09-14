MADISON - Lillian (Kosikowski) Giesler, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, surrounded by family. Lil was born June 7, 1929. She is survived by her children, Cindy (Kerry) Hubanks, Lynne (Jim) Minton, Mark (Lisa Lewis) Kosikowski, Julie (Steve) Wipperfurth, and Margie (Jon) Giles; grandchildren, Lee (Simone) and Jay Hubanks, Cody Lewis Pine, Carlie (fiancé Zack Pataska) and Alex Wipperfurth, and Sean Giles; and her special friend, Thom Boykoff. A memorial service will be held at RESURRECTION CHAPEL AT OAKWOOD WEST, Heritage Oaks door, 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Visitation will be held at the chapel from 10:15 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

