COLUMBUS - Alfred G. Geiger Jr., age 89, of Columbus, passed away with his family at his side on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Columbus Community Hospital. Alfred was born on Sept. 28, 1929, in Columbus, Wis., to Alfred and Verna (Peters) Geiger Sr. He met Ruth Scheradella at a Crystal Lake Beach dance in Beaver Dam, Wis., and they married on Feb. 18, 1950.
Throughout the years, Al worked for M & S Feed Mill, Columbus Mills and at the end, retiring from Vita Plus.
He was a faithful member of St. Jerome Catholic Church. He enjoyed tending his garden, taking care of his lawn and making sure it was the best looking yard in town.
Al was a man who never looked for praise, never was one to boast. He was a firm foundation through all our family storms of life, a sturdy hand to hold to in times of stress and strife. He was a man of unbendable steel, but when it came to his great-grandchildren, they were his Achilles' heel. For our family he is one of our greatest blessings and the man that we called "Dad" and that our other called her "best friend."
Survivors include his wife, Ruth of Columbus; one daughter, Faye Ann Kehoe of Columbus; three sons,Timothy (Julie Mobry) of Columbus, Michael (Wanda) of Sun Prairie and Brian of Columbus; seven grandchildren, Amy (David) Wilken, Troy (Erin) Kehoe, Jason (Katy) Geiger, Andrea (John) Link, Joshua (Natalie) Geiger, Aaron Geiger, and Austin Wallschlager; 11 great-grandchildren, Eric, Carlee, Logan, Haleigh, Kyle, Katelyn, Jordan, Brady, Tyler, Tyson and Coleman; sisters and brother, Generose (Kurth) Kast of Fox Lake, Beatrice (Donald) Dunning of Columbus and James (Linda) Geiger of DeForest; brothers-in-law, Doyle Heller of Wyocena and Jerome Tjugum of Columbus; sisters-in-law, Lois Geiger of Columbus, Carol Geiger of Columbus and Judy Scheradella of Waupun. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Marcia; son, Thomas; son-in-law, William Kehoe; his siblings, Savilla Retzlaff, Arlene Heller, Roger Geiger, Vernon Geiger, Rosemarie Tjugum and Joan Karrow; sister-in-law, Dorothy Aldinger; and brothers-in-law, Walter Retlaff and Joseph Scheradella.
A visitation will be held at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH in Columbus on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., and also on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow with the Rev. Garrett Kau officiating. Interment will take place at St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery in Columbus.
Memorials may be made to the Father Ambrose Holzer Memorial Scholarship or Columbus Community Hospital. Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.