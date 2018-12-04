MADISON—David A. Geier, age 64, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends at Agrace HospiceCare on Nov. 28, 2018, from multiple myeloma cancer. Prior to leaving this world, David wrote the following:
“I have practiced law in the City of Madison for over 36 years. Because I have never been comfortable seeing my own name in print, I will keep comments about myself brief. I am survived by my wife, Christine “Tina”, whose love and patience in taking care of me during my illness was boundless. I am further survived by my children; siblings; nieces and nephews; other family and many friends. People should remember me through their experiences, whether that brings feelings of love, hate, friendship or respect. Each person’s feeling belongs to them.
At my request, there will be no wake or funeral. A private service will be held at a later date.
I wish to thank Dr. Natalie Callander of the UW Carbone Cancer Center for her honesty, advocacy, and medical treatment, which gave me a good quality of life for the past seven plus years. In addition, I would like to thank Nurse Jackie and NP Michelle for the wonderful care they provided during my illness. Also, I would like to thank Nurse Haylie for her ever present smile, gentle care and excellent coffee, as well as all the staff on B6/6 at UW Hospital. Lastly, I would like to thank the hospice staff at Agrace for making my final days as comfortable as possible.
I have been blessed with a loving and supportive family and many wonderful friends. I want to thank Father Pat Norris who has been a great friend for thirty years. He has provided good comradery as well as spiritual guidance during the best and worst of times. He helped me to truly understand why it is better to give than to receive without expecting anything in return. My twin brother Don has embodied this message, giving of himself to extend my life. Lastly, there is my wife Tina. She is the strongest, most loving person I have ever known.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the UW Carbone Cancer Center or any charity that is close to your heart. Remember how blessed you have been and the wonderful feeling that comes with paying it forward. Remember that each day is precious and that we are only travelers through this life. Never take life and its many wonders for granted.”
