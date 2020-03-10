Gehrke, Peter N. "Pete"

Peter was born on Feb. 3, 1935, in Oshkosh, the son of Gilbert and Naomi (Wille) Gehrke. Peter met Carolyn Carey, while both were students at Purdue University and they were united in marriage on June 4, 1955, at Linwood Baptist Church in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Spending time with both the Department of Revenue and the Department of Health and Social Services, Peter worked as an accountant/auditor for the State of Wisconsin for over three decades, retiring in 1997. Peter had a great sense of humor and he loved meeting and talking with people. As such, he had a number of interests outside work: he specialized in tax preparation for over 50 years, including running his own tax service for many local clients, he served as treasurer of the State Capitol Employees Credit Union, and after his retirement, Peter volunteered often at St. Mary's Hospital for 17+ years, where he thoroughly enjoyed the staff, patients and visitors he assisted.