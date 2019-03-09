POYNETTE - Kenneth R. Gehrke, age 79, of Poynette, passed away at Meriter Hospital in Madison, on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born on Oct. 24, 1939, the son of Reno and Pauline (Graff) Gehrke. He married Rosemary "Rosie" Johnson on Oct. 24, 1958, at Monona Lutheran Church.
Ken was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the North Central States Carpenters Union Local No. 314 for 53 years. Prior to retirement, he had been a superintendent for 17 years at Vogel Brothers.
He is survived by his children, Terri Benson, Lori (Scott) Dolphin, and Kenneth Gehrke Jr.; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosie; and several brothers and sisters.
A celebration of Ken's life will be held at a later date. Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette, www.pmmfh.com, is assisting the family.