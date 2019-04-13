POYNETTE - Kenneth R. Gehrke passed away on Feb. 28, 2019. A celebration of Ken's life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at POYNETTE VILLAGE HALL, 106 Main St., Poynette. A full obituary ran on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
