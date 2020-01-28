Gehn, Helen Elaine

MADISON - Helen Elaine Gehn, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. She was born March 9, 1932, at home in rural Plum City, Wis., the daughter of Norval and Lenna Lewis. She graduated from Elmwood High School in 1950. In 1952, she married John Gehn. They lived in River Falls, Wis. where she worked at the First National Bank while John finished college.
The couple moved to Glen Flora, Wis. where John was employed as a teacher and the family increased to four adding a son, Michael, and a daughter, Jill. In 1959, they moved to Hawkins, Wis., where they had a son, Robert Allen, who passed away in 1962. Later that year, the family moved to Gilman, Wis. In 1963, the family added a son, Daniel Lewis Gehn.
In 1967, they moved to a farm near the Wyalusing State Park where remodeling the old farmhouse, gardening, chasing cattle and fixing fences occupied their time. All that time, Helen was busy taking care of the whole family which she did with ease. She was also very involved with the church and homemaker club. John was then the superintendent of the West Grant School District.
In 1975, they moved to Mazomanie, Wis. where Helen volunteered in the elementary schools working in the primary grades with handicapped children. After a few years, she was talked into taking a full-time job as teacher’s aide. Both Helen and John retired in 1990 and spent a great deal of their time traveling to every state except Maine and Delaware.
Helen started a monthly newsletter to “shut-ins” and elderly in the area with pictures and information of their travels. They also worked in the Mazomanie Food Pantry for 15 years. In 2016, Helen developed blood spots on her brain which required her to receive nursing care in Heartland Country Village.
Helen is survived by her husband, John; children, Michael (Susan) Gehn, Jill (David) Dahmen and Daniel Gehn; grandchildren, Brian Gehn, Emily (Clint) Tornow, Matthew Gehn, Aly Dahmen, Bo (Lisa) Dahmen, Lucy Gehn, Grace Gehn and Gus Gehn; and great-grandchildren, Liam Gehn, Cameron Tornow, Olivia Tornow and Wesley Tornow. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert; and sister, Mary Ann.
A funeral service will be held at MIDLAND UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 10235 County Road KP, Mazomanie, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Lunch will follow the service. Memorials may be made to the Midland United Methodist Church of Mazomanie. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
