Gehn, Helen Elaine

MADISON - Helen Elaine Gehn, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. She was born March 9, 1932, at home in rural Plum City, Wis., the daughter of Norval and Lenna Lewis. She graduated from Elmwood High School in 1950. In 1952, she married John Gehn. They lived in River Falls, Wis. where she worked at the First National Bank while John finished college.

The couple moved to Glen Flora, Wis. where John was employed as a teacher and the family increased to four adding a son, Michael, and a daughter, Jill. In 1959, they moved to Hawkins, Wis., where they had a son, Robert Allen, who passed away in 1962. Later that year, the family moved to Gilman, Wis. In 1963, the family added a son, Daniel Lewis Gehn.

In 1967, they moved to a farm near the Wyalusing State Park where remodeling the old farmhouse, gardening, chasing cattle and fixing fences occupied their time. All that time, Helen was busy taking care of the whole family which she did with ease. She was also very involved with the church and homemaker club. John was then the superintendent of the West Grant School District.

