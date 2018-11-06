MADISON - John Anthony Gehl, age 85, of Madison, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. He was born on Dec. 27, 1932, in Kohler, Wis., the son of Mathias and Wilhelmina (Gall) Gehl. John graduated from Kohler High School with the class of 1950. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. John continued his education at UW Madison, graduating with a degree in engineering. He was united in marriage to Kathleen Czarnezki on Nov. 6, 1965.
John began his career with Oscar Mayer right after college, retiring after 30+ years as an electrical engineer. John also was an enrolled agent with H & R Block for many years. He was a faithful member of St. Dennis Catholic Church and was a 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus, Council No. 4586. John was very active with his sons, in the Boy Scouts and Judo. Later in life, he enjoyed spending time at the YMCA. John cherished even the littlest moments spent with his family, like singing beside Kathy and his son, Mark within the Monona Senior Choir.
John is survived by his sons, Mark Gehl, John (Nikki) Gehl and Matthew (Jodi) Gehl; granddaughters, Jacqlyn Holden and Chandlyr Gehl; great-grandchild, Jordan Mennes; sister, Edwina Knetzner; and sister-in-law, Barbara Gehl. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, René, Cornell and Eugene Gehl; daughter-in-law, Kris Abrams; and grandson, Carter Gehl.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boy Scouts-Glacier Edge Council, 5846 Manufacturers Drive, Madison, WI 53704. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.