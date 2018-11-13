POYNETTE—David R. Gehin, age 80, passed away at St. Mary’s SSM Health in Madison on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. David was born on March 21, 1938, in Poynette, the son of Edward and Irene (Smithke) Gehin. He married Gale Baker on Nov. 22, 1966, in Rockford, Ill.
He worked at various supermarkets before working for Neesvig’s for 25 years prior to retirement in 1990. David and his wife also owned and operated D&G Custom Meat Processing from 1972 until 2015, and was a member of the Dane County Farmers’ Market for 22 years. He retired in 2015. David enjoyed gathering grapes in the fall and making homemade wine, as well as fishing, hunting, four-wheeling, and boating. He also loved spending time at his cabin up north. He was an avid John Deere collector and restorer. David was a member of the Midstate Antique Tractor Club and a 50-year member of the Moose Club of Madison.
He is survived by his wife, Gale; children, Edie Gehin of Poynette, Steve (Lori) Anderson of Poynette, Sherrin Biggs of Whitehall, Nancy (Bob “Chet”) Caldwell of Arlington and Joe Gehin of Poynette; grandchildren, Tracie (Steve), Travis (Hollie), Tyler (Heather), Tim (Jessica), Jeff (Michelle), Josh, Mike (Autumn), Christine (Shawn), John (Maria), Shauna (Shawn), Grant, Lydia, Tristan and Ryan; siblings, Delores (John) Schlub of Prairie du Sac, Morris (LuAnn) Gehin of Lodi, Lorraine Miescke of Horicon and Catherine Stumpf of Rio; 32 great-grandchildren; faithful companions, Chibi and Heidi-Ho; special friend, Scott Benson; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Irene; step-father, Frank X. Stumpf; siblings, John, Charles, Harold, Joseph and Marvin; and several half-brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Poynette, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at 1:30 p.m., with the Rev. Christopher Amen officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., and on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at St. Mary’s SSM Health in Madison for their diligence and excellent care. Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.