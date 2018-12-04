OREGON—Stanford L. Gefke, the youngest son of Robert and Amanda (Schmedal) Gefke, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 25, 2018. Stan was born in Oregon, in 1925 and was a star high school athlete. He served in the U.S. Army in World War II, where he participated in the Battle of the Bulge. Stan received two Purple Hearts and Bronze Star for his service. He spent 16 months in various hospitals due to injuries sustained in battle. He was a peaceful, caring, kind man who will be missed.
In honor of his wishes, there will be no visitation, ceremony, or funeral... and a short obituary.