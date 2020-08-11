Gee, John Wright

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - John Wright Gee, 76, died Aug. 7, 2020, in Madison, Wis., after a long illness. The cause of death was cancer of the spine, a chordoma. John was born in Milwaukee on Feb. 28, 1944. John was developmentally disabled and lived much of his life at the Central Wisconsin Center in Madison where he received wonderful care.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Alice Wright Gee and Fred C. Gee of Milwaukee; and his sister-in-law, Pamela P. Gee. He is survived by his brother, William F. Gee, M.D. of Lexington, Ky.; niece, Lucy W. Gee of Chicago; nephew, Robert W. Gee (Carolyn Kimball Gee); grandniece, Leila P. Gee; and grandnephew, Arlo K. Gee of Austin, Texas.

The family expresses their heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Central Wisconsin Center and the physicians and staff of the University Hospital for their caring and compassionate care.

