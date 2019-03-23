POYNETTE - Karen Gedko, age 72, of Poynette, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. She was born on Jan. 31, 1947, in Hartford, the daughter of Lester and Ruth (Hering) Kuenzi. Karen graduated from Johnson Creek High School, UW-Whitewater and UW-Madison. She married Frederick Gedko on Aug. 22, 1970, at Bethel Lutheran Church. Karen worked as a legal secretary and was a member of the Arlington Curling club for 20 years. She was an avid reader and history buff. Karen loved traveling, camping, nature and animals. She never met a stranger that did not become a friend.
Karen is survived by her husband, Frederick; brother, Wayne (Bonnie) Kuenzi; nieces, Jeanette Collins and Julie (Carlos) Padilla, and Kelli (Mike) DeCoto; nephews, Jeffery (Sue) Kuenzi and Bradley (Diandra) Kuenzi; and brother-in-law, Doug Gedko. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Terry Gedko and John Collins; and sister-in-law, Jackie Collins.
A Celebration of Karen's life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday March 27, 2019, with a Funeral Service beginning at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Karen's name to UW Carbone Cancer Center.
