MADISON—Don E. Geasland, age 71, died on Friday, July 20, 2018, at his home. He was born in Bagley on Nov. 9, 1946, to Edward and Josephine (Blum) Geasland. On July 13, 1974, Don married Lavon Berndt in Lancaster. They recently celebrated their 44th anniversary with family on Saturday, July 14, 2018, which Don greatly enjoyed. Don worked at Carnes & Co. and Schoep’s Ice Cream. He owned and operated Geasland’s Woodworking business for many years, making bunk beds and craft items, a business he was very proud of. Don was an avid Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers fan. He would spend many games yelling at the TV “hit the darn ball,” “get that pitcher out of there,” “send then down to the minors and bring up some good players,” or “tackle that guy!”
Don is survived by his wife, Lavon; son, Brian (Laura); grandchildren, Andrew and “his princess,” Gabrielle; brother, Charles (Elke); brothers-in-law, Virgil (Janet) Berndt and Joe Joyce; sister-in-law, Judy Geasland; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Ann Marvin, Sharon Joyce and Bernadine; and brothers, Gary and infant, Burdette.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME in McFarland, with Pastor Michael Bausch officiating. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following, at McFarland UCC, 5710 Anthony St., McFarland. Friends may greet the family from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McFarland Food Pantry, or SSM Health at Home Hospice. A big thank you to SSM Health at Home Hospice for their care and love they showed to Don that last six weeks. Please share your memories of Don at www.CressFuneralService.com.