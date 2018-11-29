Try 1 month for 99¢

BARABOO—John Paul Gazeley, age 53, passed away on Wed., Nov. 14, 2018. He was born in Wisconsin Rapids on May 11, 1965, to Richard and Hedy Gazeley. John graduated in 1983 from Lincoln High School.

A memorial service will be held at COMMUNITY of CHRIST CHURCH, 5110 Kevins Way, Madison, at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Eulogy and readings will begin at 11:30 a.m. Memorials and flowers may be sent to 5110 Kevins Way, Madison, Attn: Alicia Gazeley. Online condolences may be made at www.cremationsocietyofmadison.com.

