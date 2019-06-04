Reverand Gaylor F. Nelson (DC), of Baraboo, WI was born on September 2, 1950 To Macy and Irene (Anderson) Nelson in Joy IL. He died peacefully on May 26, 2019 at UW-Madison Hospital at the age of 68.
He graduated from Alwood High School Alpha, IL in 1968 and received his undergraduate degree from Augustana College, Rock Island, IL, in 1972. He taught Biology at Solon, IA for two years following his graduation. At that point, Gaylor went back to school at Palmer College of Chiropractic. He graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractics in 1977.
He remained in practice until he answered God's call to ministry in 1992. He was ordained to Word and Sacrament September 12, 2004.
He met Shelley Dresser in 1993. They married in 1995 and blended their families to became one.
Gaylor’s service to God was multifaceted. He served calls at Salem Lutheran Church in Andrew, IA, and at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Durant, IA. He was a certified chaplain and served at Madison Hospice and Dane County Jail.
Gaylor was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Baraboo, WI where he sang in the choir. He loved hunting, fishing and horses.
The family would like to express their appreciation to his caregivers. Among them are the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, SSM St. Clare, Baraboo, WI and UW-Madison Hospital for the excellent care he received during his most recent illness.
Gaylor is survived by best friend and soul mate Rev. Shelley Nelson, loving wife of 24 years; sons, Erik Nelson (Erin Carlson) Rochester, MN, and Andrew (Liesl) Nelson New Berlin, WI, and stepsons Aaron Dresser Dubuque IA, Todd Dresser (Beth Stockbridge) Green Bay, WI, and Noah (Jessica) Dresser, Green Bay WI. Loving Grandfather to: Mara, Isaac, Ian, and Ella Nelson: and LJ, Josh, and Cecelia Dresser. Further survived by sister Dr. Glenda (George) Foy Aledo, IL, many nieces nephews and cousins in his wonderfully blessed, happy and diverse family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Baraboo with Pastor Karen Hofstad officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Baraboo River Equine-Assisted Therapies, Inc of Baraboo, WI or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Baraboo, WI.