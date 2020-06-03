Gauss, Elaine H. "Nonnie"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn - Elaine H. Gauss "Nonnie", age 80, passed away on May 30, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Ill. on Nov. 17, 1939.

She lived in both Madison and Minneapolis, Minn.

Elaine was preceded in death by parents, Allen & Evelyn Ziperstein; brother, Robert Ziperstein; son Andrew Gauss. She was survived by husband, LeRoy Gauss; son, Jeffery Gauss; daughter, Erin (Richard) Wittenberg; grandchildren, Ashley (Ian Veitch) Wittenberg and Madeline Wittenberg; brother, Eugene (Randy) Ziperstein.

Elaine was a wonderful business owner, loved cooking & knitting, and was an avid Mahjong player. She will be remembered for her wonderful smile and sense of humor.

Services will be held graveside at FOREST HILL CEMETERY (1 Speedway Rd, Madison, WI 53705) 1 p.m. on June 5, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association (7900 West 78th St, Ste 100, Minneapolis, MN 55439) and the Andrew Gauss Memorial Fund (111 North Fairchild St, Ste 260, Madison, WI 53703).