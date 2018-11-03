BARABOO - Thomas John Gaukel, age 84, passed away Oct. 27, 2018. He was born on Saturday, Jan. 13, 1934, in Sauk City. Tom was the youngest of four children born to M. Louise (Koch) and Frank J. Gaukel. At the age of 2, Tom moved with his family to Fish Lake, where they raised dachshunds and opened a family summer resort. After graduating from Sauk City High School in 1952, Tom entered the U.S. Army, where he served in the 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper and spent two years in Japan. On Sept. 3, 1955, Tom was thrilled to marry the love of his life, Ann Lochner. Three days later he began his long college education. After earning a bachelor's degree at UW-Whitewater, he would go on to earn two additional degrees at the UW-Madison.
A lifelong educator, Tom was a pioneer in the development of programs for mentally handicapped students. Working closely with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, he worked with many school districts to establish standardized curriculum for Special Education programs.
After retirement, Tom and Ann enjoyed living in a home they built on Fish Lake. Tom was involved with the 82nd Airborne Veterans organization, eventually serving as president of the Wisconsin chapter and proudly hosting the national convention. Ann and Tom moved to Baraboo in 2007 and thoroughly enjoyed their time there together.
Those who knew Tom appreciated his intellect and his dry sense of humor. He and Ann were gracious and generous hosts and loved to entertain in their home.
Tom is survived by Ann; daughters, Katherine (Barry) Johnson of Minnetonka, Minn.; grandsons, Connor, Graham (Leah) and Roon Johnson; great-grandsons, Oliver and Moby Johnson; Jane (Neil) Bethke of Arlington Heights, Ill.; grandchildren, Eliot, Isabel and Violet Bethke; Constance (David) Stumbras of Chicago, Ill.; granddaughters, Katrina Stumbras, Morgan (Tim) Russo, and Lucia Stumbras; sister, Helen A. Straw, 21 nieces; 22 nephews; many cousins, friends and his beloved Golden Retriever, Boo.
Special thanks to Agrace Hospice, Dr. John "Dusty" Koch, Joe and Jeanette Gaukel.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at 11 a.m. at ST. NORBERT'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Roxbury.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials to Special Olympics of Wisconsin.