OREGON / DEFOREST—John P. Gauer, age 60, died on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital due to a heart attack. He was born on July 6, 1958 in Madison, the son of Peter F. and Kathryn (Vincent) Gauer. John worked at Burbank Grease Services for 23 years. For the last 12 years, John took great pride in working as a high-end retail store fixture finisher at Carlson Company, where he mastered his craft as a spray finisher. He was also currently employed as a finisher at Hillcraft Millworks.
John loved the outdoors, in his younger years he was in cub scouts, that later led to his love of hunting. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, NASCAR fan and had a great love of animals. His quick wit and sense of humor was second to none. John was truly selfless, he put everyone before himself.
He is survived by his beloved children, Leah Gauer, Tyler (Amy) Gauer, Candice (Kyle Christianson) Gauer; granddaughter, Elena Moll; brother, Peter “Mike” (Linda) Gauer; sisters, Mary (Darrell) Walser and Barbara (Todd) Bredeson; and also many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his former wife, Elizabeth “Katie” Jensen.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
The family wants to give special thanks to Todd and Barb Bredeson for their love and devotion to John throughout the years. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
