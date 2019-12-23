Gates, Robert D. “Bob”

ARENA - Robert D. “Bob” Gates, age 88 of Arena passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Mineral Point Health Services. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home with burial in the Arena Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a local food pantry. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.