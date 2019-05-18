SAUK CITY - Wilferd "Beezer" Gasser, passed away on May 14, 2019, at the age of 95. Beezer was born April 9, 1924, to Walter and Pearl Gasser in rural Sauk County. He married Joyce Sorg on Aug. 10, 1948. They were an inseparable team and recently celebrated their 70th Anniversary.
Beezer is survived by his wife, Joyce; six children, Diane (John) Giese, Linda (Jeff) Strezlecki, Bill (Teri) Gasser, Sharon (Jeff) Suchla, Karen (Scott Didrickson) Nelson, Dale (Judy Fossen) Gasser; 19 grandchildren, Pam (Tyrone) Puttkamer, Mark Giese, Jessica (Gabe) Riviere, Sara (Jason) Revolinski, Josh (Rachel) Strezlecki, Rachel (Niall) O'Neill, Jenni (Jared Broderick) Gasser, Anna (Loren Standiford) Gasser, Jon Gasser, Chase (Amanda) Suchla, Cara (David) Wipperfurth, Sierra Suchla, Jesse Suchla, Scott (Kelli) Nelson, Ben Nelson, Max Nelson, Sam (Mercedes) Gasser, Adam Gasser, and Jacob Gasser; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Beezer loved his family and farming and will be deeply missed.
Visitation and services are being held at BETHLEHEM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Blackhawk. Visitation is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, just before the funeral begins at 11 a.m.