MADISON—Phillip A. “Phil” Gasser, age 86, of Madison, passed away at Roswell Nursing and Rehab in Roswell, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, surrounded by his family. He was born on March 6, 1932, in Ironton, Wis., the son of Martin and Margaret (LaSage) Gasser. Phillip graduated from Cazenovia High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951, and served in Germany until 1953. Phillip married his high school sweetheart, Carmen Jasper, on April 28, 1952.
He worked a variety of jobs, most notably bartending. Phillip had a charismatic personality, sense of humor and loved to socialize. He was a member of St. Dennis Catholic Church and the VFW Auxiliary Post No. 7591, where he actively participated. In 2014, Phillip was chosen to participate in the Badger Honor Flight, dedicated to the United States military veterans, and along with son, Mark, and saw the memorials in Washington, DC. Phil was an avid sportsman; he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved to read and enjoyed going on gambling trips. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Phillip is survived by his two children, Colleen (James) Taylor and Mark Gasser (Debbie Kaltenberg); grandchildren, Erin (Andrew) Cason and Danielle (Jerry) Daley; great-grandchildren, Taryn Stephens, Devyn Cason, Lane Phillip Cason, and Jeremiah and Jackson Daley; and sister, Jeanette (Gasser) Klang. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Carmen (Jasper) Gasser, in April 2018; son, Steven Phillip Gasser in August 1972; and four brothers, Alfred, LeRoy, Tom and Charles Gasser.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at 11:30 a.m., with Father Allam presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Phillip will be laid to rest at Highland Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
