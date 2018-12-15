MCFARLAND—Jackie L. “Jack” Gasner, age 82, of McFarland, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Funeral Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
