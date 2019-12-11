Gasner, Dorothy Mae

Music was always an important part of her life and she enjoyed playing the piano and saxophone throughout high school. Dorothy was the church organist at Peoples United Methodist Church, in Oregon, for well over 40 years. After her husband Allan's death, in 1994, she took up the saxophone again and played with several community bands over the years. Dorothy loved being outside and active, she roller skated and biked well into her 70's and was known to take the grandkids sledding. She loved her Badgers, no matter the sport, and was always willing to let the UW Athletic Director know her opinion.