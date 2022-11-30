FITCHBURG — Gary William McKinley, age 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Family and close friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. JAMES CHURCH, 1128 James Court, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, with family friend Monsignor Baxter presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com