FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. /MADISON—Gary W. Stolen passed away peacefully on December 2, 2022, from a surgery complication in Florida, just ten days shy of his 89th birthday.

Gary was a lifelong student, always trying to better himself. He was always attempting to master new things and had many interests. He, with his wife, Delila, traveled the world, spent many happy years ballroom dancing and staying close with his family. He also had a love for jazz music. Keeping a positive attitude was a major goal for him. He had a lifelong obsession with cribbage which he shared with family and so many friends.

Gary served in the army and was stationed in Hawaii. He was a business leader in the Madison area. He attended Madison Business College and went on to get his Brokers Real Estate License. He started out a self-taught painter painting homes and doing some decorating and creating Stolen Painting & Decorating. He was a high-end home builder going into business with Gale Mcky (Stolen-Mcky). They were involved in the Parade of Homes for many years. Gary then went on to commercial real estate as G.W. Stolen, Inc. building various office buildings in Madison and finally building Olde Towne Office Park on the west side. He was highly involved in the Madison Builders Assoc. eventually speaking at the national convention and then with the Commercial Broker’s Group.

He is survived by four children: Karen McNeil (James), Katherine Sime (Scott), Susan Stolen and Greg Stolen (Laurie); ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; his brother, Tom Stolen; and sisters-in-law: Joyce Stolen, Esther Horsted and Bernie Cook; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, of 58 years, Delila (Cook); sisters: Audrey Rosseter and Shirley Middleton; brothers: Leon, Terrance (TR) and Andrew; many brothers and sisters-in-law; and newphews: Thomas Farr and Michael Rosseter.

A visitation will be held on Monday, December 12, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A private interment will be held at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery.

