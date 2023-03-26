MADISON — Gary Stanley Olson passed away in the warm embrace of his wife and daughters on Saturday, March 18, 2023. His 73 years of life were filled with love, and an extraordinary commitment to his wife, Maryanne, of over four decades.

Gary will be remembered as the ultimate caregiver, making sure everyone was well fed and filled with laughter from his always on-point sense of humor. A man of many hobbies, most of all Gary loved to sail. He spent summers on the waters of Lake Mendota. One of the happiest moments of his last year was in San Francisco sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge in a former America’s Cup racing yacht. Gary spent days watching football, basketball, and baseball. He also made time to re-watch his favorite Christmas movies every year. He spent many years playing hockey, he loved to fish, hunt, and read. He always had a book close at hand to recommend, and to keep him occupied while his girls kept him waiting. Professionally, Gary worked as project manager for Daniels Construction and the Renschler Company. These skills carried into his home through two remodels and countless projects.

Gary is survived by his wife; and two daughters, Chelsea and Abigail (Christian). His pride for them was infinite, they are lost without him. In the last two years, Gary became a grandpa to Henry, who he loved beyond measure. The feeling is mutual, and their resemblance is uncanny. He also leaves behind his brother, William; niece Erika (Robert); and great-niece, Leah. His Olson and Gotzion in-laws include many brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews whom he loved and admired.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Julia Belle and Stanley F. Olson; his brother, James; and nephew, Christopher. Everyone in Gary’s life was better for knowing him, as has been evidenced by the outpouring of love in the days since his passing. Photos and favorite stories of Gary will keep his loved ones going in the years ahead.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to one of Gary’s favorite charities. For additional details, please visit Cress Center website (www.cressfuneralservice.com).

A Celebration of Life will be held at Lake Windsor Country Club on April 15, 2023.