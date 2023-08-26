Gary L. Paul

July 3, 1950 - Aug. 21, 2023

SHEBOYGAN - Gary L. Paul, 73, of Sheboygan, passed away at home on Monday, August 21, 2023. Gary was born on July 3, 1950 to the late Herbert and Delores (Stegner) Paul in Beaver Dam, WI.

He was in the graduating Class of 1968 from Beaver Dam High School.

From 1970-1977 he served as a Drill Sergeant in the United States Army Reserves. He worked for Glidden and Diamond Vogel for 37 years and prior to that he was a Store Manager for Ebenreiter Lumber Co. for 10 years.

He enjoyed bullhead and pan fishing as a young boy with his aunt Verna and uncle Paul Tischer in Beaver Dam Lake. Gary spent a lot of time fishing with his sons. Gary was an avid gardener and his son, Jon, has carried on that tradition.

Gary was a member at First United Lutheran Church where he was a 6th Grade Sunday School Teacher, 9th Grade Confirmation Mentor, Assistant Minister, Communion Assistant and was on the church council.

He was also an avid Brewers fan who he cheered for with his good friend Evon. He also coached Sheboygan recreation summer baseball. He also enjoyed spending time with his four-legged family members, Leinen, Kugel, and Gigi.

Gary is survived by his children: Steven, Jon (Allison) and Andrew "Drew" Paul; and granddaughter, Hadley Paul. He is further survived by his sister, Bonnie (Jim) Diels of Beaver Dam.

He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Lorraine (Schwandt) Paul.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place following the funeral service at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam at 1:30 p.m.