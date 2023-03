Dec. 29, 1935—March 2, 2023

We are sad to announce the passing of Gary Humphrey, age 87, at St. Mary’s Hospital, March 2, 2023 after a brief illness.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Cress Funeral Home on Speedway Rd., from 1:00—4:00 PM.

Gary will be forever missed and will always be held tight in our hearts.