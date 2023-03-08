June 6, 1944—March 2, 2023

WINTER—Gary Grant Greiling, age 78, of Winter, WI, died March 2, 2023, of cancer, at home, with his family by his side.

Gary was born June 6, 1944, in Madison, WI, and was adopted by Grant and June Greiling of New Franken, WI. He grew up with many cousins, aunts, and uncles among the hustle and bustle of the Greiling family enterprise, A.L. Greiling Company General Merchandise of New Franken. General Merchandise came to mean: a retail operation offering everything from groceries to farm machinery, a grain elevator, a hog farm, a bank, a gas station, a post office, and the phone company.

As a youth, Gary enjoyed sports and competition. He graduated from Green Bay Preble High School in 1962. He learned that roofing and working telephone lines weren’t the best choices of occupation for him and his love of all things outdoors led him to UW Stevens Point where he began his studies in Conservation. His studies were interrupted in 1966 by a draft notice that prompted him to instead enlist in the United States Marine Corps. In June of 1967, he married Jane Krembs of Stevens Point. Gary did a tour of duty in Vietnam 68-69, serving in Force Logistics Command. Then assigned to Santa Ana Marine Corps Air Station, the family lived in southern California before returning to Stevens Point. When honorably discharged, he held the rank of Staff Sargeant. Semper fi.

In the 1970s, Gary worked various jobs, most notably as a Park Ranger with the National Park Service with placements on Isle Royale and in the Apostle Islands that brought him into constant contact with the wildlife, wind, and waves that he treasured. Upon at last finishing his degree, Gary was selected for one of the four open jobs that year as a Conservation Warden with the Department of Natural Resources. He was assigned to Richland County and served in that role until he retired in 1994. Not long after he found his way back to the Northwoods and settled in Winter where he enjoyed the wildlife and the birds who visited his home.

Gary loved a good joke, preferably his own. Gary was a Packer Backer through good years, bad years, and good years again. He somehow managed to find enough love in his heart not to put his son out in the cold when said son went through a Vikings phase. Throughout his life he reveled in all things outdoors. He enjoyed reading to his children and grandchildren, teaching skills, celebrating Christmas, staying extraordinarily fit, and living an independent lifestyle.

Gary is survived by his children: Eric (Margaret Tennessen) Greiling and April (Mike) Bailey; grandchildren: Gus Greiling, Henry Tennessen, Keagan and Connor Bailey; former wife, Jane Greiling; sister, June (Roger) Gilsoul; half sister, Mary Jo (Bob) Herman; half-brother, Robert Greiling; many cousins, especially Donna Schott and Glenn DesJardins; and good friend, Mike Wolter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grant and June Greiling; stepmother, Lucille Greiling; and parents-in-law, Robert and Hana Krembs.

The family expresses their gratitude to the Rice Lake Oncology team, Regional Hospice Services, and friends who assisted Gary, especially Blaire and Stan Shydlowski.

The family will hold a private graveside service with military honors at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor Gary’s memory are encouraged to plant a tree, or to make a gift to support wildlife conservation or veterans. (pineviewfuneralservice.com)