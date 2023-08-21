He was born and raised in Saint Francis, WI before making his home in Beaver Dam. He was a beloved teacher with the Waupun school district for 32 years and served with the Army and National Guard for 24 years. Gary was always cool, calm, and collected. Even when facing challenging times, he remained optimistic. He always had a special way of finding joy in life's simple treasures. Gary loved his family, friends, fishing, playing cards, and pizza. He also enjoyed going out to eat, reading, music, movies, and cars. Gary was an outgoing, generous man with a warm smile who was loved by many. He married his high school sweetheart, Judy, on September 1, 1973 and had three children. Gary has enjoyed many wonderful friendships and cherished his regular restaurant meals, card games, and conversations with friends and retired colleagues. Gary said one of his main regrets in life was that he could never find anyone who could beat him at cards. Visiting Poskin Lake for fishing trips with his father, brother, and son is another highlight of his life. The biannual Peterson Family Reunion which started in 1982 and continues to this day has always been a highly anticipated and joyful event for Gary and his children to spend time with parents, grandparents, and cousins. Gary loved his cousins like brothers and sisters. The most recent reunion happened the weekend before his passing where family got the chance to visit him. Gary was himself right up until the end sharing jokes, smiles, gratitude, and love.