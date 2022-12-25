 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gary D. Lutz

Gary D. Lutz

Oct. 28, 1943—Dec. 20, 2022

VERONA—Gary D. Lutz passed away at home, with his wife at his side, early in the morning on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Gary was born Oct. 28, 1943, to Garver and Alice (Sears) Lutz.

Gary farmed most of his life. He and his father had the Lutz Dairy Equipment business in Black Earth for several years. He also worked several years for Harlan Sprague Industries in building maintenance.

Gary is survived by his wife, Kathleen; his children (blended family), Brian (Rebecca) Strang, Brenda (Mark) Warren, Duane (Terri) Lutz, Monica Hodson, Mitch (Dana) Hodson, Angela Schulenberg and Brandon (Amanda) Lutz; sister, Patricia (Jim) Nye; and his nephew, Chris Nye. He also has 17 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brent Lutz; and three grandsons.

A celebration of life will be held in the late spring.

A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics