Oct. 28, 1943—Dec. 20, 2022

VERONA—Gary D. Lutz passed away at home, with his wife at his side, early in the morning on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Gary was born Oct. 28, 1943, to Garver and Alice (Sears) Lutz.

Gary farmed most of his life. He and his father had the Lutz Dairy Equipment business in Black Earth for several years. He also worked several years for Harlan Sprague Industries in building maintenance.

Gary is survived by his wife, Kathleen; his children (blended family), Brian (Rebecca) Strang, Brenda (Mark) Warren, Duane (Terri) Lutz, Monica Hodson, Mitch (Dana) Hodson, Angela Schulenberg and Brandon (Amanda) Lutz; sister, Patricia (Jim) Nye; and his nephew, Chris Nye. He also has 17 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brent Lutz; and three grandsons.

A celebration of life will be held in the late spring.

A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077