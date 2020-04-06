Gary Catlin, 72, Portage
OBITUARIES

Gary Catlin, 72, Portage

{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE - Gary Catlin, 72, of Portage, made his final jump for the 82nd Airborne on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Portage United Methodist Church at a later date, due to the current health conditions. A full obituary will follow.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of 72 Gary Catlin, Portage as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics