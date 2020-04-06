Gary Catlin, 72, Portage

PORTAGE - Gary Catlin, 72, of Portage, made his final jump for the 82nd Airborne on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Portage United Methodist Church at a later date, due to the current health conditions. A full obituary will follow.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
