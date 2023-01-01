RICHLAND CENTER—“In memory of Gary ... he gave so much, asked for little, and touched the lives of so many ...”

Our beloved husband and father, Gary A. Watchke, 82, passed away on December 29, 2022, in Richland Center, WI.

Gary was born in New Ulm, MN, to Walter and Elsie Watchke. Gary grew up with a strong German heritage and always spoke fondly of the delicious German potato salad and dumplings his mother would make growing up. Gary had a degree in education and early in his career taught in River Valley, WI, where he met the love of his life and wife, Martha. They moved to Madison where they started a family, and where he had a successful 32-year career with the State of Wisconsin, in the Legislative Reference Bureau. Gary found much fulfillment in his work and was the epitome of a smart, hard-working and dedicated public servant. He was always grateful to have a job he loved and that provided for his family. He spoke proudly of his many years working at the state capitol building in Madison.

Gary was a gentle, softspoken soul who was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing many sports throughout his lifetime. He always had time to play catch or play of game of tennis with his children and spent many years coaching little league and softball teams. He loved refereeing basketball games and ushering at Wisconsin Badger football games. He loved the Packers, but was a diehard Vikings fan at heart. He loved being active and could often be seen cycling around Madison.

Gary appreciated the simple things in life and loved being at home and spending time with his family, including his faithful Schnauzer Schotsie, who was at his side for 17 years. He was active in the community and enjoyed his thirty-plus years working part-time at the Overture Center in Madison.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of over fifty years, Martha; their three children: Nancy, Mike and James (Rahul); his cherished grandchildren: Annika, Julian, Shoshana, Lev and Asher; his brother, Howard (Alice) Watchke; his sisters: Marilyn Watchke and Audrey Watchke; and many nieces and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters: Betty Broste and Janice Watchke.

Visitation to be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Ryan Funeral Home (2418 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison, WI, 53704). Private service for family to follow. Burial to take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. John’s Cemetery in Spring Green, WI.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

608-249-8257