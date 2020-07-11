Garvoille, Vincent Anthony Jr.

SPRING GREEN — Vincent Anthony Garvoille, Jr. entered this planet on Jan. 2, 1945, and exited on July 9, 2020. Vince received his primary education at the two-room Burke Station School and his secondary at Sun Prairie High School. This Wilbur Renk math scholar then attended the University of Wisconsin, majoring in dairy science, horticulture, and fun. Vince enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1965 and served at Forbes AFB in Topeka, Kan., and also at Osan, Suwon, and Kunsan in South Korea. He was a pavement maintenance specialist and heavy equipment operator.
Following his years of service, Vince returned to work on the family farm, and, in 1971, moved with his parents to the valley farm they had purchased in Spring Green. In 1980, Vince married and bought what came to be called "Lost Horizon Farm.”
In addition to being a dairyman, Vince was a superb father and husband, a wicked wit, and a good person. Lifelong learning was a passion. He championed sustainable agriculture and rotational grazing and collaborated in several investigational on-farm research projects.
Vince is survived by his wife, Barbara; and his daughters, Rebecca and Alyson (Matthew) Hill. Surviving siblings include his brothers, Gerald (Kathy) and James; and his sister, Diane Fargen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent, Sr. and Luella; as well as his kind brother, David; and his nephew, John.
Vince will be returned to the land he farmed and loved in a private ceremony.
Vince had two final wishes: Donations in his memory may be directed to the Trillium Fund, dedicated to multiple myeloma research at the UW Carbone Cancer Center or to Wisconsin Public Radio. His second wish was to recognize his doctors, Natalie Callander and Chris Fletcher, at the William S. Middleton Memorial VA, and all the nurses and staff who extended to him excellent and compassionate care.
