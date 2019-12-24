Garvey, Miriam "Mickey" Irene

REEDSBURG - Miriam “Mickey” Irene Garvey, age 89, of Reedsburg, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Casa de Oakes. She was born on Sept. 24, 1930, in LaCrosse, Wis., to Irene and Andrew Hoffman, the second of four girls. She graduated from Aquinas High School and St. Francis School of Nursing. On April 24, 1954, she was united in marriage to James Garvey at Holy Trinity Church in LaCrosse.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James, in 2011; her parents; her sister, Felicia Heiser; sister-in-law, Jeanne Reed; and two brothers-in-law, Harold Heiser and Richard Reed.

Mickey is survived by her children, Michael (Kathy) Garvey of Brookfield, Wis., Timothy Garvey of Rochester, Minn., Patrice (Thomas) Emond of Rhinelander, and Maureen (Michael) Adkins of Rochester, Minn.; grandchildren, Conor, Daniel, and Timothy Garvey, all of Milwaukee, Wis., Thomas (Louise Evans), Patrick (MaryClaire Graf) and Sean Garvey, all of Minneapolis, Minn., Tony (Jennifer Gonzalez) Adkins of Seattle, Wash., Kelly (Alec) Vicenzi of Denver, Colo., Shannon Adkins of Madison, Wis., Andrew Emond of Minnepolis, Minn., and Eileen Emond of Stevens Point, Wis. She is also survived by her sisters, Gerri Cina and Carol Drake; her brother-in-law, Michael Drake; numerous nieces and nephews; two expected great-grandchildren; and her beloved Culture Club ladies.