MADISON/COLUMBUS — Francis Gartland, age 79, beloved husband of Lois Gartland, passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the youngest son of Eugene and Catherine (O’Connor) Gartland. Francis married the love of his life, Lois Mainwaring on June 27, 1964, in Billings, Mont. He was especially proud of his family; Theresa, Michael (Julie), Kelly (Kevin) O’Neill, Stacie (Damon-deceased) Williams and his grandchildren, Nicole and Ben Gartland; Colleen, Andy, Emma, and Gretchen O’Neill; and Grace and Ella Williams. In addition to spending time with family, Francis enjoyed traveling the globe with Lois. When at home, he was an avid reader and loved gardening. Francis will leave a big empty space in our hearts, he will be greatly missed.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Heartland Hospice for the loving care they gave Francis.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison on Monday, January 20, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at the church on Monday. A private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given for landscaping at St. Peter’s Catholic Church or to honor his love of animals, to the Dane County Humane Society. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home and Cremation Services 2418 N. Sherman Avenue 608-249-8257

