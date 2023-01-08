June 15, 1943—Jan. 3, 2023

MADISON—Garth Neil Drake, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Ingleside Manor, surrounded by his family. Garth was born on June 15, 1943, in Madison, WI, to parents Bennie and Ethel (Kroetz) Drake.

Garth was a 1962 graduate of Madison East High School. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He worked at Oscar Mayer for over 30 years, until his retirement. In his spare time, he worked on small engine repairs, mainly lawnmowers and snowblowers. Garth was united in marriage to Sandra James on May 20, 1964, in Woodstock, IL. His family was everything to him. He loved visiting the Wisconsin Northwoods with his family and vacationing in that area. Garth will be remembered fondly as a wonderful neighbor, whose door was always open.

Garth is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra. Three children: Deborah (James and his children) Pankow, Jennifer (Kevin) Figy, and Michael Drake. Four grandchildren: Ashley (Ryan Gill) Drake, Shannon (fiance Spencer Schueller) Drake, Paul G. A. Dekker, and Savannah Figy. Four great-grandchildren: Brantley, Axston, Arlynn, and Baby Aubri on the way. Brother, Douglas (Maria) Drake; sister-in-law, Maureen Drake; and nieces and nephews: JulieAnn Drake, Stephen Drake, Todd Drake, and Dana Drake.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Larry Drak;, father-in-law, Allen James; mother-in-law, Esther James; and brother-in-law, Roger James.

A special thank you to Agrace Hospice, Ingleside Manor, his nurse practitioner Jacquelyn Byrd, Dr. Mon Lun Yee, and his CNA Jennifer. An additional special thank you to his lifelong neighbors, the Olson, Meyer, and Connor families.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave. A visitation will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be held at Highland Memory Gardens, Cottage Grove, WI.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

608-249-8257