Garofalo, Ann Elizabeth

MADISON - Ann Elizabeth Garofalo passed away on June 13, 2020. She was born in Waseca, Minn., on April 3, 1943, to Raymond and Mary Gerth. She attended St. Catherine University in St. Paul, graduating with a degree in English, and then taught high school. On June 20, 1964, she married Silvano Garofalo, her ideal companion on life's rich journey.

Ann loved traveling the world. She spent many years in Italy where her husband, a university professor, was engaged in a variety of scholarly activities. In Bologna, she attended the prestigious Dante Alighieri Institute, earning a degree in Italian language and culture, and taught Italian for several years at the University of Wisconsin. Italy resonated in her heart. It became her adopted country where she made new and lasting friendships, enriching the lives of all who knew her.

Humble, modest, and selfless, Ann's greatest love was raising her children and being with her grandchildren. A loving mother and grandmother, she would drop everything to be with her family and to help a friend in need.

She loved connecting with the past and living in the present: preparing traditional dishes, gardening, reading, long walks with her husband. In all that she did, she displayed grace, compassion, and kindness.