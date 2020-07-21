Garecht, Vernette G.

MADISON — Vernette G. Garecht, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Madison after a long fight with dementia. She was born June 1, 1930, in Belfield, N.D., to the late Nicholas and Elizabeth (Baranko) Anheluk. On April 22, 1950, Vernette married her one true love, Phillip J. Garecht in Belfield, N.D. He preceded her in death on July 25, 1997.