Garecht, Vernette G.

MADISON — Vernette G. Garecht, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Madison after a long fight with dementia. She was born June 1, 1930, in Belfield, N.D., to the late Nicholas and Elizabeth (Baranko) Anheluk. On April 22, 1950, Vernette married her one true love, Phillip J. Garecht in Belfield, N.D. He preceded her in death on July 25, 1997.
A Memorial Mass for Vernette will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 315 Cherry St., Janesville, with Father Drew Olson officiating. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials are appreciated to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of WI, 3330 University Ave., Unit 300, Madison, WI 53705 or to Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.
