Garecht, Vernette G.

MADISON - Vernette G. Garecht, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Madison, after a long fight with dementia. She was born June 1, 1930, in Belfield, N.D. to the late Nicholas and Elizabeth (Baranko) Anheluk. On April 22, 1950, Vernette married her one true love, Phillip J. Garecht in Belfield, N.D. He preceded her in death on July 25, 1997.

Vernette started teaching in a one room schoolhouse in Montana before her and Phillip moved to Janesville, Wis. Once in Janesville, she and Phillip built their home she so loved and then began working in the billing department for Mercy Hospital. She was a faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and President of the PTO. She was also a member of the Ukrainian Cultural Institute in Dickinson, N.D. and truly enjoyed baking and cooking traditional Ukrainian meals for her family. Vernette also enjoyed gardening and mowing her lawn, sewing, going Polka dancing with Phillip, and delivering Meals on Wheels. Her travels with the family were cherished whether it was a Van Galder bus trip, family trips to Disney World, or wintering in Arizona. Vernette was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, especially with her grandchildren she helped to raise.