MADISON - Lucile Arlene Gardner, age 96, passed away on August 14, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 404 E. Main Street, Madison. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave. and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday at the church. Interment will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. The full obituary will appear in the Sunday, August 25th paper.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
(608) 249-8257