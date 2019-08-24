MADISON - Lucile A. Gardner, age 96, passed away on August 14, 2019. She was born to Anna and Charles Cole on August 13, 1923, in Lawler, Iowa. Lucile married her high school sweetheart, Glenn M. Gardner on February 18, 1942, and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2002. Lucile was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish since 1950. She was a mass lector, treasurer for funeral lunches, and also helped in the parish office mailing out bulletins. After her husband passed away, Lucile continued what they did together. She operated the Shaklee business, volunteered delivering Meals on Wheels, and served meals at St. Martin House. Lucile was a sports enthusiast, an avid golfer (accomplishing 2 holes in one), a bowler, and a card player (especially Euchre and Sit N Fit) with family and friends. She was a faithful supporter of all family sports and activities. Lucile was a devoted Brewer, Packer and Badger fan. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who was always there for her family.
Lucile is survived by her four children, Carolyn (Dennis) Hamilton, Glenda (Tony) Stein, Glenn (Donna) Gardner and Patricia (Denny) Roisum; grandchildren, Tracy (Ben) Schoohs, Carol (Zach) Darrah, Laurie (Andy) Runte, and David (April ) Gardner; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Isabelle and Jacob Schoohs, William Ellis, Johanna Runte and Calvin Gardner; sister, Marion Stone and brother, Ray Cole.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; her parents, sisters, Charlotte Fisher and Elizabeth Fondell; and brother, Charles Cole.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 404 E. Main Street, Madison with Msgr. Kevin Holmes officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave. and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday at the church. Interment will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
God looked around
His golf course.
He found an empty place.
He looked down upon His earth
And saw your tired face.
He saw that the fairways
were getting rough,
and the hills were hard to climb.
So He closed your eyelids and whispered,
“Peace be thine on the back nine.”
We love you. We’ll miss you.