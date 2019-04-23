REEDSBURG - Donald Leo Gardner, age 77, of Reedsburg, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center.
He is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Wendy) Murkve of Madison and their children, Alexander Murkve (Krista Thomson), Caitlin (Brandon) Jolivette, Ian Murkve (Delfina Florencio-Morales), Dianne Johnson of Reedsburg and her children, Ryan Molitor, Timothy Johnson (Samantha McClellan), and Mark Murkve; great-granddaughter, Ashlynn Johnson; brother, Duane (Ruth) Gardner of Fitchburg; sister-in-law, Jan Gardner of Portage; many nieces and nephews, along with other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Donald will be conducted at 12 noon on Friday, April 26, 2019, at FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg, with Chaplain Daniel Farber officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in LaValle, with military rites accorded. Visitation will be held on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance may be made to American Legion Post 350 of Reedsburg, or the Sauk County Humane Society.