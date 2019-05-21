MADISON—Dorothy Gardenier, age 92, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Sun Prairie. She was born Sept. 27, 1926, near Blunt, S.D., to Arthur and Della Miller, the last of five children. Her family later moved to Wisconsin. Dorothy graduated from Rewey High School. She married Roy Gardenier in 1947. Dorothy worked as a waitress for Simon House many years and also as a buyer for Woldenbergs.
Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Keith (Judy) and Bob (Marlys); six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; her son, Alan; and her four siblings.
A Celebration of Life will be held at CROSSPOINT CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE, 5011 Commercial Ave., Madison, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will precede the service at 9:30 a.m.