BROOKLYN - Lawrence Frank "Larry" Ganshert, age 69, of Brooklyn, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Jan. 13, 1949, in Madison, the first child of Fran and Fran (Muetz) Ganshert. He grew up in Stoughton. Larry served in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1974, during the Vietnam War. He was an accomplished horseman and was involved in (SWTEA) Southern Wisconsin Timed Events Association. It was there that he met Sue Bloyer on her 18th birthday. They married on May 25, 1974. Together they had two daughters, Erin and Amy.
He worked as a truck driver for most of his career. His firm handshake was better than any contract ever written. He passed on his love of horses to Erin, and his love of camping with Amy. But most of all, he passed on his love of family with all of us, because above everything, Larry was a dedicated family man. He had a family of four, but his immediate family consisted of no less than 24. They gathered at least monthly for family dinner. He made friends everywhere he went, and always found a way to make us laugh. There is so much more we could say about the way he lived and how he loved, but we could never cover it all.
Larry is survived by his wife, Sue; daughters, Erin (Joe) Conant and Amy (Jason) Elliott; eight grandchildren, Joey, Kate, Jack, Kyle, Karley, Libby, Lainey, and Eve; his mother, Fran Ganshert; sister, Mary (Steve) Thayer; and brother, Jim (Lori) Ganshert. He was preceded in death by his sister, Susie Ganshert; and father, Fran Ganshert.
A memorial service will be held at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 County Highway B, Stoughton, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, with Pastor Paula Geister-Jones presiding. A private burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Larry had some "Rules" we will be honoring for his funeral service. They were that we have only one picture, because the memories can be overwhelming. We must play his two favorite songs at the visitation. They were 'What a Wonderful World' and 'Running on Empty'. Be comfortable, wear your best blue jeans and polish your boots. Try to keep it light, funerals are hard. And finally, A "desserts only" luncheon after the service. Larry loved his desserts. He passed that sweet tooth down too.
Due to flower allergies, we ask that in lieu of flowers you bring a "Dory Bear" (10" or larger teddy bear, new with tags) to be donated to Agrace HospiceCare. His grandkids each received one to hold and cry to and remember their Papa by. He would be honored to repay the favor of that comfort to other families.
We would like to thank Dr. Julie Chang, Dr. Troy Doetch, Dr. Endo, and the wonderful staff at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, especially to Melissa, Tiarra, Josh, Angie and Linda. Thank you for taking care of business so that we could enjoy every moment of our time there. Lastly, we would like to thank Pastor Scott Geister-Jones for his friendship and counsel over the years. We are forever grateful. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.