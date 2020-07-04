Ganser, William J. "Bill"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUNAKEE—William John (Bill) Ganser, 72, died peacefully on June 23, 2020, of Alzheimer’s disease. Bill was born on March 22, 1948, to Vic and Mabel Ganser and spent his early years growing up in Roxbury and Sauk City, Wis.

After graduating high school in 1966, Bill served four years in the United States Air Force as a sheet metal technician repairing damaged aircraft in various locations including England, Germany and Libya. Following his military service, Bill married June Nachreiner in 1972. Bill started his career repairing cars at O’Donnell’s Body Shop and later opened Weaver Auto Parts of Waunakee as part owner and operator, together with his wife June. He spent the last 23 years of his career in sales at EMS Industrial and retired in 2013.

Bill had a love of cars and enjoyed working with his hands. He had a calm, capable demeanor and enjoyed the art of detail. Whatever he touched was made better for it. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed traveling, woodworking, and riding his motorcycle.