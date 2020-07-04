Ganser, William J. "Bill"

WAUNAKEE—William John (Bill) Ganser, 72, died peacefully on June 23, 2020, of Alzheimer’s disease. Bill was born on March 22, 1948, to Vic and Mabel Ganser and spent his early years growing up in Roxbury and Sauk City, Wis.
After graduating high school in 1966, Bill served four years in the United States Air Force as a sheet metal technician repairing damaged aircraft in various locations including England, Germany and Libya. Following his military service, Bill married June Nachreiner in 1972. Bill started his career repairing cars at O’Donnell’s Body Shop and later opened Weaver Auto Parts of Waunakee as part owner and operator, together with his wife June. He spent the last 23 years of his career in sales at EMS Industrial and retired in 2013.
Bill had a love of cars and enjoyed working with his hands. He had a calm, capable demeanor and enjoyed the art of detail. Whatever he touched was made better for it. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed traveling, woodworking, and riding his motorcycle.
Bill is survived by his wife June, his children Jacqui (Bob Wentink) and Aaron (Kristina Daleiden), and grandsons Mitchell and Ryeven. He is further survived by his sister Kathy Nicholson, brothers Bob (Gloria) and Russ, his mother-in-law Ellen Jerrett, and many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Vic (1994) and Mabel (2009), and his father-in-law Wally Nachreiner (2006).
A Memorial service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, 209 South St., Waunakee. Msgr. James Gunn will officiate. The church is a very large venue and social distancing will be in practice. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill’s name to St. John’s church in Waunakee. Bill’s family is especially grateful for their caregiver program and the wonderful support these women provided.
Winn-Cress
Funeral and Cremation Service
5785 Highway Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513
